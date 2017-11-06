Plans for Clash of Champions Main Event; Paige Returning to Smackdown This Week?

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is tentatively planning on having AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal headline the December 17th Clash of Champion PPV. Whether that means the title changes hands tomorrow remains to be seen, but the belief is that they will begin a program leading to that PPV match.

-- Paige is expected to return to the WWE roster within the next two weeks, possibly as early as this week. She noted on Twitter that she was taking a flight yesterday to a location she did not reveal, but she wasn't at the Bound for Glory PPV in Ottawa with Alberto El Patron, so the rumor is that she may have been headed overseas to join the Smackdown brand currently on tour in Europe.




