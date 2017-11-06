First Look For New NXT Documentary On WWE Network, Rock's New Apparel Line

Submitted by Matt Boone on November 6, 2017 - 2:29pm
- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is scheduled to drop his latest Under Armour apparel line this Thursday. The Rock is referring to this as "their most badass line of 2017." Featured above is a teaser.

- A special thirty-minute "First Look" edition of the new WWE DVD and Blu-ray set, WWE: NXT - From Secret to Sensation is scheduled to premiere on the WWE Network this coming Thursday. The DVD and Blu-ray will be available in stores nationwide on November 14th. A pre-order is available now via Amazon.com.




