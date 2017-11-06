Spoilers* WWE RAW Taping Results From Manchester, England

WWE is taping this week's episode of RAW this afternoon from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

WWE RAW (NOV. 11, 2017)

Miz TV With Kurt Angle

The advertised Miz TV segment with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle kicks off this week's show in Manchester, England.

The Miz cuts down WWE U.S. Champion Baron Corbin on the mic early on in the segment. Finally, he introduces the guest for tonight's Miz TV, WWE Hall Of Famer and RAW G.M. Kurt Angle.

Angle comes out and now Miz is still ranting, this time about Braun Strowman. He tears into Strowman for attacking him last week and says it's Angle's fault that it happened.

After a long complaining rant, Miz is told that he will get his chance to settle the score with Strowman later tonight, as Angle announces Miz vs. Strowman for tonight's show. That ends the segment.

Guitar On A Pole Match

Jason Jordan vs. Elias

Following up the advertised opening segment was the match that WWE has been promoting all week, the "Guitar on a Pole" match, pitting Elias against Jason Jordan.

Elias sang a song before the actual match started. Once the match started it was basic action until Elias got up the pole and got the guitar first. He didn't use it on his opponent first, however, as Jordan eventually got a hold of it. Once he did, he blasted Elias with it and got the victory.

Winner: Jason Jordan

Backstage: Kurt Angle and The Bar

There was a quick backstage segment with RAW G.M. Kurt Angle and The Bar.

Asuka vs. ???

Former undefeated NXT Women's Champion and current undefeated RAW Women's contender Asuka picked up another victory.

Asuka defeated a local enhancement talent in what amounted to a basic squash match.

Winner: Asuka

Samoa Joe vs. Titus O'Neil

Up next was another one-on-one contest, this time pitting Samoa Joe against Titus O'Neil.

This match never featured an actual winner, as Joe ended up attacking O'Neil before the match officially got underway.

After beating down O'Neil, Samoa Joe got on the mic and issued a challenge to any talent in the locker room right now. It looks like Finn Balor is going to be the man to answer the challenge.

Winner: No Contest