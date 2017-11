Sponsored Links

On Monday afternoon, WWE announced another match for Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live. WWE announced Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth in an Intergender Match for this week's show. Headlining this week's show will be Jinder Mahal defending his WWE Championship against AJ Styles. Join us here on Tuesday afternoon for live SmackDown Live spoiler results coverage!





