WWE Raw Results (11/6/17) - Taped in Manchester, England

WWE Raw

November 6, 2017

Taped in Manchester, England

Raw opened with a graphic acknowledging the senseless tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Texas that resulted in 26 shooting deaths by a lone gunman… A video package recapped The Miz fearing the return of Braun Strowman, and the footage of Strowman roughing up Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas… The broadcast team was Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Booker T…

The Miz, Axel (wearing a neck brace), and Dallas stood in the ring for the Miz TV segment. Miz started with a promo on his scheduled Survivor Series opponent U.S. Champion Baron Corbin, then introduced Kurt Angle as his guest. Angle made his entrance and joined Miz in the ring. Angle told Miz that despite their differences, Miz has his full support at Survivor Series. Miz said he wished he could say the same to Angle, who then took a jab at him over the TLC main event result.

Miz set up footage of Stephanie McMahon removing Angle’s balls in her latest emasculation segment from last week. Angle said he’s not going anywhere. He said Raw is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary and they have the best talent, the best show, and the best fans. Angle said Smackdown has had a good run for 18 years, but Shane McMahon has an inferiority complex, and Smackdown will always be the B-show. Miz set up footage of Smackdown invading Raw two weeks ago.

“And how did you retaliate?” Miz asked. Footage aired of Kane attacking Daniel Bryan inside Angle’s office last week. Angle said he had nothing to do with Kane’s attack and he issued an apology to Bryan. Miz accused him of trying to destroy the Miztourage via Strowman last week. Miz said Bryan doesn’t deserve an apology, Axel does. Miz gave Angle the line about shutting his mouth. Angle stood up and Miz changed his tone.

Miz questioned why Strowman was put on Team Raw if Angle had nothing to do with the attack on Bryan. Angle said Strowman is a hell of an negotiator and he had to promise him one thing – a match against Miz for later in the show. Miz dropped to his knees and pleaded off-mic with Angle while Angle’s music played to end the segment…

Elias was shown walking backstage. Cole said the guitar on a pole match was coming up after the break…

Ring announcer JoJo introduced Elias, who sat on his stool minus a guitar. He asked what song the crowd wanted him to sing. He reacted to a fan suggesting Wonderwall (Oasis) and then said too bad because he had an original that was better than anything Noel Gallagher ever wrote. Elias sang a song insulting Manchester until Jason Jordan’s music interrupted him…

1. Elias vs. Jason Jordan in a guitar on a pole match. Cole said this was the first guitar on a pole match in WWE in nearly two decades. They cut to a break in the opening minute of the match. Elias pulled the guitar down from the pole, but Jordan ducked it and ended up taking it. Elias rolled to ringside and Jordan chased after him. Elias caught him reentering the ring with a kick and got the guitar back. Jordan went on an offensive role and took the guitar back. Jordan struck Elias over the back with the guitar to win the match…

Jason Jordan beat Elias in a guitar on a pole match.

The broadcast team hyped the Strowman vs. Miz match, and then a video hyped Asuka wrestling after the break…

Backstage, Sheamus and Cesaro accused Angle of playing favorites with the Shield. Angle said if they want to represent Raw at Survivor Series then don’t manipulate him, man up and say it. Sheamus said they want to represent Raw as the tag champions. Angle said they had one more chance tonight…

2. Asuka vs. Stacy Coates. Graves said Stacy got her grandmother front row seats for the show and he said he wasn’t sure if that was cruel or friendly. Asuka dominated the match and won with the Asuka Lock…

Asuka beat Stacy Coates in 1:15.

Backstage, Alicia Fox wore her captain hat while announcing that Asuka would be a member of Team Raw at Survivor Series…

Charly Caruso interviewed Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews on the interview set. Caruso set up footage of Joe destroying both men last week, then asked what prompted Titus to request a match with Joe. Titus said they love to have fun at Titus Worldwide, but last week wasn’t fun at all. He said Joe is in trouble… The broadcast team hyped Joe vs. Titus for after the break… Graves noted that a Kid Rock song is the official theme for Survivor Series…

Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews started to make their entrance when Samoa Joe jumped them from behind. Joe took out Crews and then put Titus in the Coquina Clutch. Several referees came out and he eventually released the hold. Joe went to the ring and said that he will put down anyone who stands in his way. Joe called out anyone who was looking for a fight. Finn Balor made his entrance and they cut to break before the match…

3. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor. There was a loud “Let’s go Balor” chant as the match got underway. Joe was in offensive control early. Balor came back with a kick through the ropes and then a kick from the apron while Joe was on the floor. Balor got a running start and hit Joe with a forewarm heading into a break.

Joe avoided a Coup De Grace. Balor landed on his feet and charged Joe, who put him down with a uranage for a two count. Joe applied a Coquina Clutch on a standing Balor, who pushed off the ropes to break the hold and then double stomped Joe. Balor followed up with a flip dive onto Joe at ringside. Both men fought at ringside. Joe tossed Balor onto the entrance ramp and then both men were counted out by the referee.

Samoa Joe fought Finn Balor to a double count-out.

After the match, Joe and Balor continued to fight on the stage. Balor got the better of the exchange, then Joe took him down before referees pulled them apart. Balor broke free and went after Joe again. Several security guards came out to help. Angle came out behind the security guards and took the mic. Angle said that’s the type of attitude he wants on his team. Angle welcomed Joe and Balor to Team Raw at Survivor Series. Balor backed off from security and teased leaving, then got a running start and leapt onto Joe, who was standing off the stage. Balor’s music played as security held him back. Joe told the refs by him to get off him…

Backstage, Dallas gave Miz a speech while Axel stood by. Dallas said Halloween is over and monsters aren’t real. He said what is real is their bond. He said Strowman is just flesh and bones. Dallas said they could do this and then asked for Axel to agree, but Axel said Strowman really is a monster among men. Axel suggested they leave. Miz, who was pacing, shot him a look. Axel said that if Miz isn’t afraid then they can do this…

The broadcast team hyped Strowman vs. Miz for later in the show and also hyped the Raw Tag Title match…

Cole noted that the Houston Astros received a replica title belt from Triple H after winning the World Series…

Backstage, Angle called Bryan and left a message saying that he had no idea that Kane was going to attack him. He asked Bryan to call him back once he was feeling better. Jason Jordan entered the room. Angle said he needs people he can trust and then named Jordan as the fifth member of Team Raw. Jordan was elated and hugged Angle…

The broadcast team hyped Survivor Series and noted that Team Raw was complete with Angle, Balor, Joe, Strowman, and Jordan, while Smackdown still has one spot left to fill. They also hyped the women’s match and noted that Team Raw still had a couple of spots left to fill…

Backstage, Mike Rome interviewed Sasha Banks and Bayley and questioned whether they could be the last two members of Team Raw. He noted that they would be facing Alicia Fox and Nia Jax on Raw, and questioned if Fox had approached them about being on the team. “Not yet,” they both replied. Bayley noted that she led Team Raw to victory last year. She said there is more motivation than ever to win after Smackdown invaded Raw. She said the only hugs she will give are hugs of consolation after Team Smackdown loses. Sasha spoke of how they want to be on the team and should be on the team. Bayley said Fox seems to be blinded by her new toys Asuka and Jax, so it was time to remind her that nobody shines brighter on the big stage than they do…

Nia Jax made her entrance for the tag match…

Cole hyped Total Divas and then Banks and Bayley made their entrance. Fox came out last despite teaming with Jax, who entered first…

4. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Alicia Fox. The English crowd sang their Bayley song. She and Sasha played into it. Cole spoke about how Jax will be on the runway during New York’s fashion week. Bayley dumped Fox to ringside, then Jax pushed Bayley to ringside with her and taunted the fans heading into the break.

At 11:10, Banks hit her double knee press on Fox, but Jax broke up her pin attempt. Bayley pulled Jax to ringside with some help from Banks. Fox rolled up Banks, who kicked out and applied the Bank Statement for the win…

Sasha Banks and Bayley beat Nia Jax and Alicia Fox in 11:45.

After the match, Fox took the house mic and said she needs and wants Banks on her team. Graves noted that Bayley wasn’t chosen for the team and was left out by Fox…

A shot aired of Braun Strowman walking backstage while Graves hyped his match against The Miz for after the break…

The broadcast team set up a recap of Braun Strowman being put in the back of a garbage truck by The Miz, Kane, Sheamus, and Cesaro. Ring entrances for the match took place and they also aired highlights of Strowman destroying Axel last week…

5. Intercontinental Champion The Miz (w/Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas) vs. Braun Strowman in a non-title match. Miz was slow to enter the ring and then immediately fled to ringside once the bell rang. Miz huddled up with Axel and Dallas.

Miz entered the ring and was tossed across the ring by Strowman and then he rolled to ringside. Strowman followed this time and Miz tried to run away, but Strowman climbed back in the ring and then reached over the top rope and grabbed Miz by the hair before running him into the post. Strowman tossed Miz from the floor, through the second and top rope, and into the ring.

Strowman slammed Miz in the ring, then went to ringside and punched Dallas. Axel begged off while pointing to his brace, but Strowman tossed him to the floor. Strowman returned to the ring and told Miz that he can’t run. Strowman threw Miz over the top rope and onto Axel and Dallas.

Kane’s music played and he made his entrance. Kane entered the ring and looked at Strowman, who said Kane can’t kill him. Kane threw the first punch and the bell rang to end the match.

Braun Strowman beat The Miz by an apparent DQ in 5:10.

Strowman and Kane traded punches. Kane grabbed Strowman by the throat, but he powered out of it and put Kane down with a running powerslam. Kane sat up and got back to his feet. Strowman clotheslined Kane over the top rope and Kane landed on his feet at ringside. The Miz and Dallas attacked Strowman from behind. Strowman quickly fought them off and powerslammed Miz…

Renee Young interviewed Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose backstage about having an unexpected title defense against Sheamus and Cesaro. Ambrose spoke about how they defend the titles around the world, and Rollins spoke about how Team Blue would be Team Black & Blue. “And yellow and purple,” Ambrose said before explaining that those were bruise colors. Rollins said Sheamus and Cesaro are two of the least cool people on the planet. He asked if Young likes them. She said she doesn’t know. Rollins held up his first and said it is and always will be the real bar. Rollins and Ambrose did the Shield fist bump. After they walked away, Young stuck out her fist…

Footage aired of Enzo Amore getting himself disqualified in a match against Kalisto on 205 Live two weeks ago…

Enzo Amore made his entrance and did the usual schtick as he headed to the ring. The crowd didn’t respond to his usual question, but they did sing the Enzo Amore song. Enzo said he’s doing great. He said he would ask the fans that question (um, he just did), but he knows how they are doing because they should be grateful to be in his presence. He said he’s grateful for fans who chant his name and take pictures of him. He said he has TMZ following him. He said the question he can’t avoid is what’s next for him.

Enzo mimicked a young fan who approached him at the hotel. He said he thought it was Kalisto at first. He claimed the kid asked what’s next for the realest champ. Enzo said he wanted to lie, but he’s never told a lie. Enzo said he told the kid that he’s facing Kalisto at Survivor Series. Enzo said the kid looked as disappointed as he was. He said the kid asked if he just beat Kalisto at Survivor Series. Enzo said he just beat him for the title and defended it successfully. Graves called for someone to cut Enzo’s mic. Enzo said he’s worth his weight in gold, while Kalisto isn’t worth his weight in Doritos.

Kalisto ended up making his entrance. He rolled inside the ring, then went to ringside and took a seat. Pete Dunne’s entrance music played. The broadcast team acted shocked. Cole pointed out that Dunne is the WWE UK Champion. Anlge came out and announced The Cruiserweight vs. The Bruiserweight. Angle introduced Dunne as competing for the first time on Raw.. The crowd popped. Dunne made his entrance…

6. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in a non-title match. Enzo did his dance. Dunne shot him a look of disbelief and then punched him. Kalisto watched the match at ringside. Dunne followed and ended up suplexing Enzo on the apron and then covering him for two back inside the ring. Dunne applied a wrist lock and Enzo reached the ropes to break it, then took a cheap shot. Enzo kicked the knee of Dunne and covered him fro two.

Enzo applied a chinlock and then punched the back of Dunne’s head a few times. A short time later, Enzo covered Dunne and put his feet on the ropes. Kalisto stood up and pointed it out to the referee. Dunne hit Enzo from behind and performed the Bitter End finisher for the win. After the match, Kalisto raised the hand of Dunne…

Pete Dunne pinned Enzo Amore in 3:40 in a non-title match.

Cole hyped the Raw Tag Title match, and Graves hyped an in-depth look at Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal for after the break…

The broadcast team set up a video package on the Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal match. The video focussed on the promos of Mahal and Paul Heyman while showing footage of both men… Graves hyped that Lesnar will appear on next week’s Raw… Cole questioned whether Mahal will still be champion, then hyped Mahal vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship on Tuesday’s Smackdown…

Backstage, Caruso interviewed Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, who pointed out that Natalya was never champion when she was on Smackdown. Bliss pointed out that she was a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion…

Sheamus and Cesaro made their entrance for the tag title match. They wore what I assume were soccer jerseys of one of Manchester’s rivals based on the live crowd’s reaction…

Graves hyped that the WWE UK Championship Division had been invited to take part in 205 Live…

Cole noted that Sheamus and Cesaro were wearing Liverpool soccer jerseys. Seth Rolllins and Dean Ambrose made their entrance through the crowd… Cole hyped that Roman Reigns will return to Raw next week and there would be a Shield reunion on the show…

7. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Titles. JoJo delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Cole recalled Angle saying this was the last chance for Sheamus and Cesaro to regain the tag titles. Rollins and Ambrose jumped out to a quick start. Sheamus and Cesaro were down at ringside heading into a break. The heels isolated Ambrose for a good stretch.

Rollins scored a near fall on Sheamus at 12:45. They followed up with stereo dives, but they were met with forearms from the challengers at ringside. Sheamus and Cesaro performed a double crucifix slam on Ambrose into the barricade. Sheamus and Cesaro teamed up with the Doomsday Device on Rollins for a two count.

Cesaro leapt into a superkick from Rollins. Ambrose performed Dirty Deeds on Sheamus. Rollins followed up with a top rope splash. Cesaro tackled Ambrose into the other wrestlers to break up the pin. The crowd roared in approval for the work of the wrestlers.

New Day’s music played. Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods made their entrance through the crowd in Shield fashion. The trio delivered a promo from the crowd. Woods called Raw the B Show and said they were there to spice things up a little. Kurt Angle, Rhyno, and Heath Slater were shown walking backstage. Angle gave Strowman instructions, then a bunch of Raw wrestlers emerged form another locker room and followed Angle.

New Day mocked Raw for not doing anything after they attacked. Big E said they should prepare themselves for under siege part two. They asked what Raw would do and then answered nothing. Angle and the Raw wrestlers entered the arena and they surrounded the ring while New Day remained on the steps in the crowd laughing. Some of the Raw wrestlers hopped the rail to go after New Day, who left. Meanwhile, Sheamus caught a distracted Rollins with a Brogue Kick and pinned him…

Sheamus and Cesaro beat Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in 18:50 to win the Raw Tag Titles.

Booker said it was a ruse the whole time. “By any means necessary,” he said. Huh? Anyway, the new champions celebrated on the stage. Graves noted that it would now be Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Usos at Survivor Series. Graves said Smackdown got the best of Angle…

Credit: Jason Powell of prowrestling.net