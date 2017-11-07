Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Both Confirmed for Next Week's Raw

Sponsored Links



-- WWE announced on tonight's Raw that Roman Reigns will be returning to Raw next week, live in Atlanta, Georgia for what will be the go-home edition before Survivor Series. As we reported earlier, despite there being conflicting reports on his status for Survivor Series, Reigns has apparently been medically cleared to return and his appearance next week confirms that.

-- Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were also announced as returning to Raw next week with the duo reportedly set to address Jinder Mahal and Lesnar's upcoming Survivor Series match against him.