Updated Card for Next Sunday's WWE Survivor Series PPV

-- Here is the updated card for Survivor Series, which takes place on November 19:

    * WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

    * WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE US Champion Baron Corbin

    * WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Natalya

    * WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

    * WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
    Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

    * Survivor Series Elimination Match
    Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe & Jason Jordan vs. Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode & TBD

    * Survivor Series Elimination Match
    Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Asuka & TBD vs. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina, Charlotte & Naomi




