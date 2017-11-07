Updated Card for Next Sunday's WWE Survivor Series PPV

Sponsored Links

-- Here is the updated card for Survivor Series, which takes place on November 19: * WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal * WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE US Champion Baron Corbin * WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Natalya * WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos * WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto * Survivor Series Elimination Match

Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe & Jason Jordan vs. Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode & TBD * Survivor Series Elimination Match

Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Asuka & TBD vs. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina, Charlotte & Naomi





