Updated Card for Next Sunday's WWE Survivor Series PPV

-- Here is the updated card for Survivor Series, which takes place on November 19:
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE US Champion Baron Corbin
* WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Natalya
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos
* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
* Survivor Series Elimination Match
* Survivor Series Elimination Match