WWE Smackdown Preview: Mahal vs. Styles, Usos Defend Titles, Inter-Gender Match, more

-- Here is the preview for tonight's Smackdown, which will be taped in Manchester, England aired on delay in North America. Join us in the afternoon for live spoilers/coverage.

AJ Styles to challenge WWE Champion Jinder Mahal tonight on SmackDown LIVE

AJ Styles will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship tonight on SmackDown LIVE from Manchester, England, in a bout that has major Survivor Series implications. SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon, as a result of Mahal’s savage attack on Styles this last Tuesday.

Becky Lynch to face James Ellsworth tonight on SmackDown LIVE

After a heated exchange on Twitter, Becky Lynch will battle James Ellsworth tonight on SmackDown LIVE in Manchester, England. The tiff began when Ellsworth took to social media to call Lynch’s captaincy of the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series team into question

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

The newest rivalry in SmackDown’s Tag Team division finally hits the ring Tuesday in England, as The Usos defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against the tandem of Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable. The Usos have had their sights set on Survivor Series and their Champions vs. Champions showdown with the Raw Tag Team Champions. Before they can focus on a battle with new titleholders Cesaro & Sheamus, however, Jimmy & Jey must get through Benjamin & Gable. Who will move on to Houston?

Will Raw retaliate for The New Day’s raid?

The latest salvo in the battle for brand supremacy was launched on Monday night when The New Day raided Raw. Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods made their presence felt in Manchester when they interfered in the main event – a Raw Tag Team Title Match between champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose and Cesaro & Sheamus. With tensions rising between the two brands as Survivor Series approaches, will Raw be out for retribution when SmackDown comes to Manchester?