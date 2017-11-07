Sin Cara Suffers Knee Injury, Pulled From WWE Live Event On Monday

As noted, Sin Cara was rumored to have suffered an injury at the non-televised WWE live event over the weekend.

In a follow-up, F4WOnline.com is reporting that Sin Cara suffered an injury to his knee during his match against WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn in Spain on Sunday.

Sin Cara was scheduled to work the SmackDown Live house show on Monday, however after being evaluated by the WWE medical team prior to the event, it was decided that he would not be cleared to wrestle as advertised.

The SmackDown Live Superstar took to Twitter to apologize to the fans in Lisbon, Portugal for not being able to perform at the show.

"Due to an inconvenience in my knee I could not participate today in the #WWELisbon," wrote Sin Cara in Spanish on his official Twitter page. "Apologies to those who attended. I hope to see you again soon."




