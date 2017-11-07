Jinder Mahal To Send Message To Lesnar Tonight, Talks AJ Styles, WWE 2K18

Sponsored Links



Ahead of his WWE Championship defense against AJ Styles at tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, Jinder Mahal spoke with the folks from Planeta Wrestling to promote the new WWE 2K18 video game. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On using his match tonight on SmackDown Live against AJ Styles to send a message to Brock Lesnar before WWE Survivor Series: "I'm gonna set an example out of AJ Styles. I want Brock Lesnar to watch my match against AJ Styles [today] on SmackDown because what I'm going to do to AJ is exactly what I'm going to do to Brock Lesnar. I'm going to defeat him, I'm going to embarrass him, and I'm going to set an example out of both men and prove to the entire WWE Universe exactly why I deserve to be 'The Modern-Day Maharajah' and the WWE Champion."

On which wrestler from any era he would pick to play against himself in the new WWE 2K18 video game: "I would choose Ultimate Warrior. 2K18 is so realistic, I played the game, I played as myself and everything from my entrance to the way I look, my bulging muscles, they got all the veins. Against someone like Ultimate Warrior, who I grew up idolizing, even dreaming of someday being like, but how cool would it be that I could actually face him as myself in the video game? It's awesome!"

Check out the complete Jinder Mahal interview at YouTube.com.