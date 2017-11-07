Spoilers* WWE SmackDown Live Taping Results From Manchester, England

WWE returns to the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England this afternoon for the second day of WWE television tapings.

WWE will be taping 205 Live and SmackDown Live this afternoon from Manchester, and once again, we will be providing live play-by-play spoiler results coverage.

SMACKDOWN LIVE (NOVEMBER 7, 2017)

Shane McMahon Kicks Off This Week's Show

WWE SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon kicks off this week's show on the microphone inside the squared circle.

Shane-O-Mac gets a nice ovation from the fans in Manchester. He says that after this year's WWE Survivor Series, SmackDown Live will be recognized as "The A-Show" in WWE.

Shane says the winner of tonight's main event, which features Jinder Mahal defending his WWE Championship against A.J. Styles, will go on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

McMahon says that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be held responsible for SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan being attacked by Kane last week. He says Bryan is not here tonight, and the fans boo. He says he will be back on next week's show. He vows to get revenge on Kurt Angle. He warns the RAW roster that starting tonight, they are out for revenge.

With that said, Shane McMahon brings out The New Day. The New Day come down to the ring and talk about putting RAW "Under Siege" once again. Shane thanks them. Shane dances around with them a bit.

Finally, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interrupt the fun. They call all of them stupid. Shane says their attitudes are why they aren't going to be representing Team SmackDown Live in the traditional elimination match at Survivor Series. Eventually, a match between Kofi Kingston and Sami Zayn is made, and it's up next.

Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

This was a good back-and-forth match to kick off action inside the ring and set the tone for the evening.

Each guy had their moments in the match, however when all was said and done, it was a Trouble In Paradise and Blue Thunderbomb from Kingston that set up a big move off the top-rope for the 1-2-3 and the victory.

After the match, Kevin Owens hit the ring and attacked Kingston, however Big E. and Xavier Woods ended up making the save, sending Zayn and Owens retreating to the back.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

Backstage: Jinder Mahal, The Bludgeon Brothers

Backstage we see WWE Champion Jinder Mahal getting ready for his main event later this evening against A.J. Styles. "The Modern Day Maharaja" talks about how "The Phenomenal One" is beneath him.

A new vignette for The Bludgeon Brothers, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, airs.

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Up next was a one-on-one match pitting Randy Orton against Rusev with a spot on Team SmackDown Live in the traditional elimination match at Survivor Series up for grabs for Rusev if he were to pull off the victory.

Aiden English got some heat from the fans in Manchester for singing before the match. Rusev dominated the majority of the action once the bell rang, however "The Viper" ended up hitting an RKO out of nowhere for the 1-2-3. Rusev fails to earn a spot on the men's team at Survivor Series.

Winner: Randy Orton

Inter-Gender Match

James Ellsworth vs. Becky Lynch

SmackDown Live women's contenders Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Lana and Tamina Snuka are all out at ringside to watch "The Lass Kicker" finally get the chance to get her hands on James Ellsworth. Ellsworth comes out with Carmella. Lynch is out next.

Ellsworth tried stalling and avoiding action early on, which only served to piss off Lynch. Lynch goes for the Disarm Her early on. The fans are chanting something at Ellsworth. It's a lively crowd here in Manchester.

Lynch takes down Ellsworth to the mat and is attempting some transitions and submission holds. She is out-wrestling Ellsworth on the ground. Finally, Ellsworth does a bully shove to Lynch, knocking her out of the ring, for some cheap heat.

Lynch comes back in the ring and goes right back to work on Ellsworth. Ellsworth tries to bail on the match, however the aforementioned SmackDown Live women's contenders at ringside stop him from doing so. Lynch eventually makes Ellsworth tap out to her submission finisher for the win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Backstage: Natalya, Charlotte Flair & Shane McMahon

Backstage, SmackDown Live Women's Champion Natalya interrupts Charlotte Flair and Shane McMahon. Nattie starts complaining until eventually, Shane announces Charlotte vs. Natalya for next Tuesday night's show. The winner will go on to face RAW Women's Champion in the champion versus champion women's match at WWE Survivor Series.

SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships

The Usos (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

We return to the squared circle where the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line, as current title-holders The Usos defend against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.

The two sides exchange offensive leads and make some tags until finally Gable dives onto Jimmy Uso outside the ring. This leads to the referee counting The Usos out. Gable is excited about the win via count out inside the ring while Shelton Benjamin doesn't seem as pleased. Because they won via count out, the titles stay with The Usos.

Winners via Count Out: Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

Backstage: A.J. Styles Gets Ready

Backstage, we see "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles getting ready for his main event for the WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal, which is up next.

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. A.J. Styles

The Singh Brothers mock Paul Heyman as they bring out "The Modern Day Maharaja" to defend his WWE Championship against A.J. Styles.

The bell sounds and here we go. Styles is using his speed and wrestling prowess early on to control the action. Mahal is starting to take over in spots. The Singh Brothers interfere and end up launching Styles onto the announce table.

Back in the ring, Styles is getting back into the action and showing signs of life. He blasts The Singh Brothers with some Phenomenal Forearms when they attempt to interfere in the match again.

Styles gets hit by Mahal with The Khallas for a near fall. Mahal takes Styles to the top rope for a Super Khallas, but Styles ends up reversing it and blasting Mahal with a Phenomenal Forearm for the pin. A.J. Styles just beat Jinder Mahal to become the new WWE Champion. The crowd is going nuts and Styles is celebrating big and soaking it in.

Winner and NEW WWE Champion: A.J. Styles