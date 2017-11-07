Huge *SPOILER* From Today's WWE SmackDown Live Taping[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
As advertised, Jinder Mahal defended his WWE Championship against A.J. Styles on this week's edition of SmackDown Live in Manchester, England.
While it was believed that "The Modern Day Maharaja" was simply going to use the match to "deliver a message" to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their "champion versus champion" showdown at WWE Survivor Series later this month, "The Phenomenal One" had different plans.
A.J. Styles defeated Jinder Mahal in the main event of this week's edition of SmackDown Live, which was taped on Tuesday afternoon at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.
Featured below is a recap of the match from our Complete WWE SmackDown Live *SPOILERS* report.
With the win, it would appear that Brock Lesnar vs. A.J. Styles is now the "WWE Universal Champion vs. WWE Champion" showdown for WWE Survivor Series, which goes down from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Sunday, November 19th, airing live via the WWE Network and pay-per-view.