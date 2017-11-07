WWE RAW Viewership Unaffected By Taped Delay This Week[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
The numbers for Monday's edition of WWE RAW didn't seem to be affected by the show being taped in the afternoon in Manchester, England.
This week's edition of RAW, which was taped on Monday afternoon at the Manchester Arena, finished with an average of 2.83 million viewers, the same as last week's live show.
Featured below is the hourly viewership breakdown for this week's RAW: