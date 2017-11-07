WWE RAW Viewership Unaffected By Taped Delay This Week

The numbers for Monday's edition of WWE RAW didn't seem to be affected by the show being taped in the afternoon in Manchester, England.

This week's edition of RAW, which was taped on Monday afternoon at the Manchester Arena, finished with an average of 2.83 million viewers, the same as last week's live show.

Featured below is the hourly viewership breakdown for this week's RAW:

HOUR ONE: 2.94 million viewers
HOUR TWO: 2.96 million viewers
HOUR THREE: 2.63 million viewers




