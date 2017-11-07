WWE Promotes Big *SPOILER* From SD! Live Tapings To Hype Tonight's Show

Sponsored Links



WWE issued a statement via their social media channels and official website to hype tonight's episode of SmackDown Live.

Be forewarned that the following WWE official statement contains a big spoiler from the SmackDown Live television tapings earlier this afternoon in Manchester, England.

New champion crowned at SmackDown LIVE in U.K. AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to capture the WWE Championship at SmackDown LIVE in Manchester, U.K., WWE.com can confirm. This marks The Phenomenal One's second reign as WWE Champion, and it is also the first time in history that the WWE Championship has changed hands outside of North America. Find out how it all went down and how it affects the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series by tuning into SmackDown LIVE tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

