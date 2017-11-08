Details of Chris Jericho's Deal to Work Wrestle Kingdom & Status with WWE

-- According to prowrestlingsheet.com, Chris Jericho's deal with NJPW to work at Wrestle Kingdom has been in the works since August and it may have happened after a failed working agreement with WWE when it comes to Jericho's upcoming "Rock-n-Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise next year.

-- The report states that while Jericho is fully funding his cruise, he approached WWE about having NXT possibly appear to wrestle. When he was turned down by "three company executives that (he) never heard of", Jericho said he told Triple H that he was still going to do it and he proceeded to contact both NJPW and ROH to see if they were interested. With the cruise going forward with NJPW and ROH wrestlers, it is obvious that they were.

-- Amid speculation that Jericho is working with WWE on this deal with NJPW, that does not appear to be the case at all as Jericho also went on record to state that he doesn't know if he will ever return to WWE. Most believe that Jericho will eventually be back with WWE, though it doesn't look like it will be anytime soon.




