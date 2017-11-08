Shane McMahon Announces Smackdown's Last Member for Survivor Series

-- WWE broke the news on Twitter, their website and their app this morning that Shane McMahon has added John Cena to Team Smackdown for Survivor Series as they battle Raw's team headed by Kurt Angle.

-- Cena was originally expected to be the special guest referee in the Jinder Mahal vs. Brock Lesnar match to make it a little bit more attractive, but now that AJ Styles is the champion and it's Styles vs. Lesnar, obviously the company is happy that the match itself will deliver and that no special ref is needed.




