Three Big Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown Live

During Tuesday's edition of WWE SmackDown Live, three big matches were made official for next week's show.

SmackDown Live Women's Champion Natalya will be defending her title against Charlotte Flair, while WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin will defend his title against Sin Cara.

The winners of the Natalya-Charlotte and Corbin-Cara matches will go on to face their RAW title-holder counterparts in non-title matches at this month's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

In addition to Natalya-Charlotte and Corbin-Cara, a match pitting The New Day against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in tag-team action.

Next week's SmackDown Live, which is the WWE Survivor Series "go-home" edition of the show, emanates from Charlotte, North Carolina. Join us here for live results coverage of the show.