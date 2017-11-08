Spoilers* Impact Wrestling On Pop TV Taping Results For 11/23/2017

Following Sunday night's Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Impact Wrestling held their second straight night of tapings for future episodes of their weekly show on Pop TV.

Featured below, courtesy of ProWrestling.net, is a complete spoiler report from the taping from Tuesday night.

One Night Only Taping

1. Moose beat EC3. Moose gets the win with The Game Changer (discus clothesline) in a bit of an upset.

Impact Tapings for November 23

1. Laurel Van Ness beat Traci Spinelli and Madison Rayne in a three-way qualifying match for the vacant Knockouts Title. Van Ness goes to the final after winning with a jumping Unprettier. Nice to see her getting a push and away from the crazy boyfriend hunt.

2. Taiji Ishimori defeated Hakim Zane. Global Forged winner Zane is a heel using hair pulling early on. Ishimori hits a 450 off the top to win. Curious booking of Zane in his first match. Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley attack Ishimori after the match, so this looks to be Trevor’s next feud.

Alberto vs Johnny Impact is announced for later as is a dreaded Thanksgiving match with the loser wearing the awful Turkey suit. Why this is still around is beyond me.

3. James Storm defeated El Texano Jr. Nice hard hitting match with Texano controlling most of the match until he puts on his cowboy hat and yells to the crowd: “I’m a real cowboy!” Then he turns around right into The Last Call by Storm for the pin. American Top Team, including King Mo who still has a bandage over his eyebrow, attacks Storm on the ramp. Moose comes out with a chair to everyone out. Lambert gets a mic and says this ends next when he challenged Moose and Storm to a match vs Bobby Lashley and Dan Lambert.

4. Matt Sydal beat Tyson Dux. Grand Champion EC3 joined the commentary team for the match. Sydal wins with The Shooting Star Press, but Dux was very impressive.

5. Johnny Impact defeated Alberto El Patron. A wild match with lots of fighting outside the ring. Alberto gets a small cut on his forehead when he slipped on one the ring stairs while doing a double stomp on Johnny. Eli Drake comes down to get in Alberto’s face and tells him to finish Johnny. Alberto punches him and hits Drake in the back. When he returns to the ring, Impact nails Starship Pain for the win. Adonis and Drake attack after the match in the ring until Petey Williams evens things up and they clear the ring and celebrate together.

They taped a One Night Only pay-per-view match at this point (see below).

A table with Thanksgiving food is set up. It’ll be a 5 on 5 match with the person pinned being forced to wear the horrible Turkey suit. Why, oh why?? SMH. Chef Robert Irvine is here and he prepared all of the food. The turkey is brought out and JB asks the crowd to start a “Turkey” chant and a lot of the crowd obliged. I did a few times, too. Ha.

6. Richard Justice, Allie, Garza Jr., Fallah Bahh, and Eddie Edwards beat Caleb Konley, Laurel Van Ness, KM, El Hijo Del Fantasma, and Chris Adonis. KM cut his hair very short and is wearing a black bandana on his forehead. Both teams have separate tables of food and throw some into the crowd. Drake is in the ring and says it’s his show and wants JB to make sure the loser puts the suit on. Eli is eating at a table during most of the match, Laurel hides under one of the tables to stay out of the match. Adonis tries to get Eddie in the Adonis, lock but Eddie rolls him up for the victory.

Eli tries to get Adonis out of it, and Chris goes tries to the back, but security stops him and JB tells him to come back. JB tells Adonis he is contractually obligated to put on the suit, or Eli Drake will have to wear it. Chris finally relents and wears the suit. A food fight breaks out, shockingly. Eddie is held in the ring by Drake and Chris goes to hit Eddie, but he ducks and Drake gets the pie. It wasn’t crazy bad, but not great.

Borash announced a three-way match in a Six Sides of Steel cage match Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact vs. Alberto El Patron for the Impact Championship.

One Night Only Tapings

1. Rosemary beat KC Spinelli. The ending comes when KC misses a top rope moonsault and Rosemary hits The Red Wedding. KC looked very strong in the match and got a lot of offense.

2. LAX (w/Konnan, Homicide) beat Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley. No Diamante again. LAX won their top rope blockbuster into a powerbomb finish.

3. Dezmond Xavier and Eddie Edwards beat OVE. OVE are out alone. Eddie and Dezmond win.

4. Bobby Lashley beat El Hijo Del Fantasma. Bobby nails a huracanrana. It was the first time I’ve ever seen him do that. He followed up with a spear for the win.