WWE Announces Dark Match Involving Champion For NXT TakeOver: WarGames

This week, WWE added another match to the NXT TakeOver: WarGames card coming up later this month.

Officially added as a dark match to the live WWE Network special scheduled during WWE Survivor Series weekend, is a singles match pitting WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne against Johnny Gargano.

Featured below is the complete announcement WWE sent out this week regarding the Dunne-Gargano match on 11/18.