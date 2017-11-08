Bruce Prichard Warns P. Diddy Over "Brother Love" Name, Wants To Wrestle Him

Sponsored Links



For those who missed it, hip-hop star Sean Combs made headlines recently after claiming he had "serious news," which turned out to be the revelation that he is once again changing his name to something goofy.

The problem is, he picked a goofy name that already has a deep history!

Combs, who has performed as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, among other monikers during his career, announced that he wanted to be known as "Brother Love" or "Love" from now on, only to change his mind and take it back a few days later.

Regardless, former WWE executive and longtime pro wrestling personality Bruce Prichard, who infamously portrayed "Brother Love" during the 1990s, has taken issue with the news.

Prichard spoke to celebrity-gossip website TMZ about the situation earlier this week.

"You stay in your world and I'll stay in mine, because I don't wanna have to get you inside of a solid steel cage and open up my own can of whoop-ass on you and explain to you what 'Love' is all about," Prichard said. "And Diddy, just because I love you, doesn't mean I like you. So remember that, that's coming from a real man of love, the only man of love, the one, the only, the original Brother Love."

Prichard continued, "I would do anything to wrestle with Diddy any time, any place. You set it up, I will be there because I ain't scared of nothing!"