Kevin Sullivan's Interesting Theory On Why WWE Won't Bring Back Hulk Hogan

Sponsored Links



During a recent interview with the folks from Hannibal TV, former WCW executive and legendary heel wrestler Kevin Sullivan had an interesting take regarding why he feels WWE will never bring Hulk Hogan back into the fold.

According to "The Taskmaster," the real reason WWE isn't going to bring back "The Hulkster" is because of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's wife, Linda McMahon, taking the position of Administrator of the Small Business Administration under the Donald Trump Presidential Administration.

"I think if there's one tape out there, there may be another," Sullivan said. "But the main thing is, because Linda McMahon is in the cabinet, she's the head of the Small Business Administration, I don't think they need any more heat."

Sullivan continued, "All you need today is for one person to say it, take something out of context. And they're very, very concerned about their public image now, and rightfully so."

As far as the fact that Hogan was involved in a sex tape with his good friend Bubba The Love Sponge's ex-wife Heather Clem in the first place is something Sullivan admits is simply "bizarre."

"The thing with Hogan, and that was Bubba's wife, that was very bizarre to me," said Sullivan. "It's just so bizarre."

Check out more from the Kevin Sullivan interview with Hannibal TV at YouTube.com.