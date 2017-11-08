Cena Reveals What He Bought With First WrestleMania Check, WM34, Bo Dallas

Sponsored Links



- Featured above is the latest installment of "Auto Geek" featuring John Cena from the official YouTube channel of The Bella Twins. In the above video, Cena talks about what he spent his first WrestleMania paycheck on.

- The WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Party is scheduled to go down from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Field in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 16th. Advertised to appear at the event are Charlotte Flair, The Hardy Boys, Mickie James, Mark Henry, Rhyno and Heath Slater. There will also be an NXT ring and a main event match pitting Hideo Itami against No Way Jose.

- Featured below from WWE's official Twitter page is a clip from the latest episode of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network. In the following clip, Bo Dallas talks conspiracy theories.