Cena Comments On Survivor Series Announcement, HHH Teases Big News, More

- WWE released the above preview clip for this week's episode of Total Divas. In the clip, WWE introduces the newest cast member of their popular E! reality show, Carmella. The official description for the above video reads: "WWE's first Miss Money in the Bank Carmella joins E!'s Total Divas for Season 7."

- WWE Senior Vice President of Talent, Creative and Live Events Paul "Triple H" Levesque represented WWE at the Web Summit in Portugal earlier this week. "The Game" spoke about WWE expanding internationally, noting that WWE will be making some big international announcements in the next few months. You can check out video of Triple H at the Web Summit at Facebook.com/WebSummitHQ.

- As noted, Shane McMahon announced John Cena as the latest addition to Team SmackDown Live in the men's traditional elimination match at this month's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on Wednesday morning. Cena posted the following tweet this afternoon regarding the announcement.