Another Former Champion Announces His Impact Wrestling Departure

Add another one to the list.

Former King of the Mountain Champion Bram announced this week that he has parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

Bram, who signed with the company back in 2014 but hasn't been used since the television taping held back in March, took to social media this week to confirm his departure.

"I've been granted my release from Impact Wrestling," wrote Bram via his official Twitter page on Tuesday. "Thank you to everyone from top to bottom and to you the fans for your support."

Bram joins Brian Hebner, Marshe Rockett, Rockstar Spud, Taryn Terrell, Eddie Kingston, Robbie E, Jeff Jarrett, Low Ki, MJ Jenkins and Reno Scum as talent that has parted ways with the promotion this year.