Another Former Champion Announces His Impact Wrestling Departure

Submitted by Matt Boone on November 8, 2017 - 2:59pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Add another one to the list.

Former King of the Mountain Champion Bram announced this week that he has parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

Bram, who signed with the company back in 2014 but hasn't been used since the television taping held back in March, took to social media this week to confirm his departure.

"I've been granted my release from Impact Wrestling," wrote Bram via his official Twitter page on Tuesday. "Thank you to everyone from top to bottom and to you the fans for your support."

Bram joins Brian Hebner, Marshe Rockett, Rockstar Spud, Taryn Terrell, Eddie Kingston, Robbie E, Jeff Jarrett, Low Ki, MJ Jenkins and Reno Scum as talent that has parted ways with the promotion this year.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.