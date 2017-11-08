NXT Documentary Trailer (Video), Ric Flair's 30 For 30 Replays On ESPN

Submitted by Matt Boone on November 8, 2017 - 3:49pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- As noted, WWE premiered their "First Look" of the new "NXT: From Secret to Sensation" DVD and Blu-ray set on the WWE Network this week. Featured above is a preview of the new special.

- The new "ESPN 30 For 30: Nature Boy" special on WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is scheduled to re-air on ESPN on November 9th at 8:30pm EST. and again on November 19th at 10pm EST.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.