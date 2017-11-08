NXT Documentary Trailer (Video), Ric Flair's 30 For 30 Replays On ESPN

Sponsored Links



- As noted, WWE premiered their "First Look" of the new "NXT: From Secret to Sensation" DVD and Blu-ray set on the WWE Network this week. Featured above is a preview of the new special.

- The new "ESPN 30 For 30: Nature Boy" special on WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is scheduled to re-air on ESPN on November 9th at 8:30pm EST. and again on November 19th at 10pm EST.