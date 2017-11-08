A.J. Styles Comments On Reaction From U.K. Fans To His WWE Title Win

For those who missed it, A.J. Styles shook things up by upsetting Jinder Mahal to capture the WWE Championship on Tuesday's taped episode of SmackDown Live in Manchester, England.

After winning the WWE Championship, and setting up a "champion versus champion" showdown against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series later this month, Styles took to social media to comment on the reaction from the fans to his big victory on SmackDown Live.

"Judging by the reaction in Manchester last night after winning the WWE championship you’d think I was from the UK," wrote Styles via his official Twitter page. "Truth is, I’ve spent a lot of time in this part of the world and they have always treated me as one of their own. Thank you."




