Kurt Angle Works First WWE Live Event In 11 Years, Teams With The Shield (Photo)
WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle worked his first non-televised WWE live event in over 11 years during the ongoing WWE European tour.
Angle appeared at the Birmingham, England stop of the tour on Tuesday, working another match inside a WWE ring.
"Birmingham UK!!! WWE Raw is here!" Angle tweeted prior to the event. "My first 'WWE live event' in 11 years, in which I will be wrestling."
Featured below is a tweet WWE posted from Angle's appearance at the show this week, as well as a tweet from Angle from prior to the event.