Kurt Angle Works First WWE Live Event In 11 Years, Teams With The Shield (Photo)

Submitted by Matt Boone on November 8, 2017 - 4:00pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle worked his first non-televised WWE live event in over 11 years during the ongoing WWE European tour.

Angle appeared at the Birmingham, England stop of the tour on Tuesday, working another match inside a WWE ring.

"Birmingham UK!!! WWE Raw is here!" Angle tweeted prior to the event. "My first 'WWE live event' in 11 years, in which I will be wrestling."

Featured below is a tweet WWE posted from Angle's appearance at the show this week, as well as a tweet from Angle from prior to the event.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.