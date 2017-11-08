WWE Fans On RAW 25th Anniversary Returns, The Bludgeon Brothers, Gable/Usos

Submitted by Matt Boone on November 8, 2017
- WWE released the above video on their official YouTube channel this week, which features the latest vignette from SmackDown Live hyping The Bludgeon Brothers' debut. The duo is comprised of former Wyatt Family members Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

- WWE is running a new poll on their official website asking fans which Superstar appearance at the RAW 25th Anniversary special in January that they are anticipating the most. Currently, The Undertaker is in first place with 73 percent of the vote, while 19 percent voted for Shawn Michaels and 8 percent voted for Kevin Nash. You can cast your vote today at WWE.com.

- Following his victory along with Shelton Benjamin via count out over SmackDown Live Tag-Team Champions The Usos on Tuesday night's show, Chad Gable posted the following message to Jimmy and Jey via his official Twitter page on Wednesday.




