Two Wrestlers Sent Home From European Tour; News on AJ Styles' Title Win

-- Multiple sources are reporting that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were both sent back home following last night's Smackdown taping in Manchester, England. It is unclear what the reason is so we'll try to find out.

-- The move to have AJ Styles capture the WWE Title over Jinder Mahal was a decision made directly by Vince McMahon sometime last week. There is much speculation on why this change was made, with most believing that McMahon felt that a Mahal vs. Lesnar match was not something fans were looking forward to see though it's possible the title could change back in the future, especially with WWE heading to India next month.