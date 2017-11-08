Smackdown Audience Up Nearly Half a Million Viewers; Ric Flair Documentary Ratings

-- Last night's taped Smackdown show, which featured AJ Styles winning the WWE Title over Jinder Mahal, had an average viewership of 2.603 million, up huge from 2.119 million a week earlier. A year ago, the show wasn't even over 2 million, with 1.921 million people tuning in.

-- On the night, Smackdown was 8th in total viewership among shows on cable and third overall in the 18-49 demographic rating.

-- The Ric Flair documentary on ESPN drew 1.831 million viewers and actually finished first in the 18-49 demo rating.




