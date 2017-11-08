More Speculation on Why Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Were Sent Home (Updated)

Sponsored Links



-- With the news that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were sent home from the recent European tour, Sports Illustrated posted the following, suggesting that the move was purely disciplinary in nature:

In a decision approved by Vince McMahon, both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were kicked off the remainder of WWE’s overseas tour and sent home after yesterday’s SmackDown in Manchester, England for conduct deemed detrimental to the WWE. Multiple sources both internally and externally confirmed to Sports Illustrated that Owens and Zayn’s offense was “going into business for themselves” regarding their on-camera work during yesterday’s SmackDown.

Update:

-- There's also some talk that this may all be for storyline purposes though if that were the case, you would expect WWE.com or their social media to make mention of it or for it to have happened on Smackdown last night. Stay tuned...