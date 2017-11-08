More Speculation on Why Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Were Sent Home (Updated)[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- With the news that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were sent home from the recent European tour, Sports Illustrated posted the following, suggesting that the move was purely disciplinary in nature:
Update:
-- There's also some talk that this may all be for storyline purposes though if that were the case, you would expect WWE.com or their social media to make mention of it or for it to have happened on Smackdown last night. Stay tuned...