Jericho On Keeping Omega Announcement A Secret, Expectations For The Match

Chris Jericho recently took some time to talk at length about his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 12 main event against IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega on the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast. Below are some of the highlights.

On the announcement of his match against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12: "Obviously, huge news because of the announcement of 'Alpha vs. Omega', Jericho versus Kenny, January 4th [2018] at the Tokyo Dome, New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Yes, I am going to New Japan for the Tokyo Dome to face Kenny Omega in a dream match of all dream matches."

On his thoughts on Kenny Omega in general: "Needless to say, it's something that I've been working on for a couple of months. I'm very excited about this. It's the first match that I've had outside of the WWE since 1999 and the timing couldn't be better. I mean, Kenny Omega is the best performer in professional wrestling today, the most critically acclaimed, the most buzz, and I came off the greatest run of my career back in 2016, 2017, so I think you really do have best in the world versus best in the world type of situation. But I've been saying that I'm the alpha of pro wrestling, by far the greatest of all time, the best in the world, so it is the Alpha versus Omega January 4th at the Tokyo Dome. If you're not going to be in Japan, you can watch it on New Japan World, which is their live streaming service and we are working on other ways for you to see it as well."

On being happy that the announcement of his match with Omega was kept a secret: "It [has] definitely caused the whole [pro] wrestling world on its head. It's the biggest talk of the wrestling world, and, once again, Chris Jericho right in the middle of it. That's what I do, baby! The last couple of months, I've been working on it. Keeping it a secret from all of you was actually so surprised and happy that it ended up staying a secret. Nobody knew until the match was announced at the end of Kenny's match in Osaka [Japan] the other day, which was in the middle of the night for everybody."

On his expectations for the match: "It's going to be one of the biggest matches in [pro] wrestling history happening at the Tokyo Dome. It is a co-headlining main event along with [Kazuchika] Okada and [Tetsuya] Naito, so yep, working on top at the Tokyo Dome. The kid's still [has] got it!"

