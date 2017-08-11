WWE Live Event Results (11/8/2017) - Dortmund, Germany

Thanks to Max of wrestling-infos.de for sending this in:
WWE "European Tour" RAW Live Houseshow
Location: Westfalenhallen in Dortmund, Germany
11/08/2017
1st Match
Singles Match
Finn Bálor defeated Bray Wyatt
2nd Match
Tag Team Match
Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Goldust & Curt Hawkins.
3rd Match
Singles Match
Asuka defeated Dana Brooke.
4th Match
Singles Match
Jason Jordan vs. Samoa Joe. Samoa Joe won his match against Jason Jordan via submission.
5th Match
Singles Match
Braun Strowman defeated Kane.
6th Match
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Singles Match
The Miz (c) defeated Matt Hardy.
7th Match
Tag Team Match
Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox.
8th Match
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
3 Way Tag Team Match
Cesaro & Sheamus (c) defeated The Shield (Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) and The New Day.
Post Match: Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe came down to the ring. Together the six RAW
superstars were beating up The New Day with Ambrose, Rollins and Joe finishing Woods
with the triple powerbomb.
Keep up the great work!
Best regards
Max
