WWE Live Event Results (11/8/2017) - Dortmund, Germany

Thanks to Max of wrestling-infos.de for sending this in:

WWE "European Tour" RAW Live Houseshow

Location: Westfalenhallen in Dortmund, Germany

11/08/2017

1st Match

Singles Match

Finn Bálor defeated Bray Wyatt

2nd Match

Tag Team Match

Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Goldust & Curt Hawkins.

3rd Match

Singles Match

Asuka defeated Dana Brooke.

4th Match

Singles Match

Jason Jordan vs. Samoa Joe. Samoa Joe won his match against Jason Jordan via submission.

5th Match

Singles Match

Braun Strowman defeated Kane.

6th Match

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Singles Match

The Miz (c) defeated Matt Hardy.

7th Match

Tag Team Match

Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox.

8th Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

3 Way Tag Team Match

Cesaro & Sheamus (c) defeated The Shield (Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) and The New Day.

Post Match: Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe came down to the ring. Together the six RAW

superstars were beating up The New Day with Ambrose, Rollins and Joe finishing Woods

with the triple powerbomb.

Keep up the great work!

Best regards

Max