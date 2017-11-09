News on Charlotte Flair Possibly Winning the Women's Title This Month

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on November 9, 2017 - 3:04pm
-- There is a general feeling that it is imminent that Charlotte will be winning the Smackdown women's title in the near future. One scenario could have her beat Natalya next week on Smackdown and then go onto face Alexa Bliss in the champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series with Natalya then taking her spot in the elimination match.

-- The other scenario would have Charlotte possibly winning the title in a steel cage match at WWE's upcoming Starrcade live event in Greensboro, North Carolina near the end of November. WWE would then tie her title win into Ric Flair winning his title at the very first Starrcade.




