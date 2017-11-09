Triple H Talks About WWE Conducting Virtual Reality Trials

As noted, WWE executive and on-air performer Paul "Triple H" Levesque represented WWE at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal earlier this week.

During the event, 'The Game' spoke about WWE conducting virtual reality trials.

"In some ways, it is kind of custom-made for what we do and I think as the technology improves it will get better and better," said Triple H. "Everybody wants to be there live and in person and if its Wrestlemania and you can put a headset on, or whatever that device is at the time, and you can actually put yourself on that front row sitting there experiencing it. That's a whole different point of view."

For more on this story, visit CNBC.com. For video of Triple H at the Web Summit earlier this week, visit Facebook.com/WebSummitHQ.




