WWE News: Ellsworth's Future, Roman Reigns, Rowan & Harper

-- There is some speculation that James Ellsworth's time in WWE may be coming to an end. Not only did the post-match segment seem to suggest a blow-off in the Ellsworth-Carmella alliance, but at the Leeds house show, he basically put all the women over by taking their finishers. Ellsworth signed a contract last November with WWE and if it was a one-year contract, which many believe it is, he may be done by the end of the month.

-- As we first reported earlier in the week, Roman Reigns is medically cleared to return and according to sources, he will definitely be wrestling at Survivor Series almost surely in a match with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to take on The New Day.

-- WWE may have already abandoned the Bludgeon Brothers gimmick for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. After being announced under this name for the first couple of house shows in Europe, they are now simply being introduced as Rowan and Harper and they have dropped their red attire. The duo also came out to Harper's old music.