Impact Wrestling returns on Pop TV this evening with the follow-up show after Sunday night's Bound For Glory 2017 pay-per-view in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling will feature the following matches:

IMPACT WRESTLING ON POP TV (11/9/2017) * Sonjay Dutt vs. Matt Sydal

* Eddie Edwards vs. El Hijo Del Fantasma

* OVW & Sami Callihan vs. Ray Steele, Phil Atlas & Marcus (?)

* Desmond Xavier, Sonjay Dutt & Garza Jr. vs. Trevor Lee, Andrew Everett & Taiji Ishimori

* Ethan Carter III vs. Fallah Bahh [Impact Grand Championship]

* LAX vs. OVE & Sami Callihan

* Eli Drake vs. Petey Williams

For complete spoilers for tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling, click here.