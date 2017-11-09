NXT TakeOver: WarGames: New Match Added To 11/18 WWE Network Special

Sponsored Links



Following this week's edition of NXT TV on the WWE Network, a new match was made official for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames special during WWE Survivor Series weekend.

Rounding out the card for the live WWE Network special scheduled for Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas is a singles match pitting Kassius Ohno against Lars Sullivan.

With that now known, below is the latest officially advertised lineup for next Saturday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames special from Houston, Texas:

NXT TAKEOVER: WARGAMES War Games Match

* The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly) vs. SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain) vs. The Authors Of Pain & Roderick Strong NXT World Championship

* Drew McIntyre (C) vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas NXT Women's Championship

* Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross * Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream * Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan WWE U.K. Championship

(Pre-Show Dark Match)

* Pete Dunne (C) vs. Johnny Gargano

Join us here on 11/18 for live NXT TakeOver: WarGames results!