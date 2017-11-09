NXT TakeOver: WarGames: New Match Added To 11/18 WWE Network Special

Submitted by Matt Boone on November 9, 2017 - 7:49pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Following this week's edition of NXT TV on the WWE Network, a new match was made official for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames special during WWE Survivor Series weekend.

Rounding out the card for the live WWE Network special scheduled for Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas is a singles match pitting Kassius Ohno against Lars Sullivan.

With that now known, below is the latest officially advertised lineup for next Saturday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames special from Houston, Texas:

NXT TAKEOVER: WARGAMES

War Games Match
* The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly) vs. SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain) vs. The Authors Of Pain & Roderick Strong

NXT World Championship
* Drew McIntyre (C) vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

NXT Women's Championship
* Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross

* Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream

* Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan

WWE U.K. Championship
(Pre-Show Dark Match)
* Pete Dunne (C) vs. Johnny Gargano

Join us here on 11/18 for live NXT TakeOver: WarGames results!




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.