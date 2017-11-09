NXT TakeOver: WarGames: New Match Added To 11/18 WWE Network Special[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Following this week's edition of NXT TV on the WWE Network, a new match was made official for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames special during WWE Survivor Series weekend.
Rounding out the card for the live WWE Network special scheduled for Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas is a singles match pitting Kassius Ohno against Lars Sullivan.
With that now known, below is the latest officially advertised lineup for next Saturday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames special from Houston, Texas:
Join us here on 11/18 for live NXT TakeOver: WarGames results!