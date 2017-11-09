Total Divas Viewership Declines This Week (11/7)

The Wednesday, November 7th episode of Total Divas on E! saw a decline in viewership this week.

This week's show, which was the second episode of the ongoing season seven, finished with 500,000 viewers, down 56,000 viewers compared to last week's season premiere episode.

Total Divas this week finished number 30 for the night on cable television. By comparison, last week's show finished number 33 for the night.




