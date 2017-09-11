WWE Live Event Results (11/9/17) - Leipzig, Germany

Thanks to rajah.com reader Max of www.wrestling-infos.de for sending this in:
WWE "European Tour" RAW Live Houseshow
Location: Arena Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany
11/09/2017
1st Match
Singles Match
Finn Bálor defeated Bray Wyatt with the Coup de Grace.
2nd Match
Tag Team Match
Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Goldust & Curt Hawkins. O'Neil pinned Hawkins
after the Clash of the Titus.
3rd Match
Singles Match
Asuka defeated Dana Brooke with the Asuka Lock
4th Match
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Singles Match
Enzo Amore (c) defeated Kalisto with the JawdonZo.
5th Match
Singles Match
Samoa Joe defeated Jason Jordan with the Coquina Clutch.
6th Match
Singles Match
Braun Strowman defeated Kane via DQ after Kane attacked Strowman with a steel chair.
Post match: Strowman put Kane with a Running Powerslam through a table.
7th Match
Tag Team Match
Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax. Alicia Fox was the special ref.
8th Match
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Singles Match
The Miz (c) defeated Matt Hardy with an eye poke followed by the Skull Crushing Finale.
9th Match
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
3 Way Tag Team Match
Cesaro & Sheamus (c) defeated The Shield (Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) and The New
Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston, w/ Xavier Woods). Cesaro pinned Kofi after Dean hits
Kofi with the Dirty Deeds.
Post Match: The Shield thanked The New Day for the match. Kofi, Big E and Woods
attacked Rollins and Ambrose. Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe came down to the ring.
Together the six RAW superstars were beating up The New Day with Ambrose, Rollins
and Joe finishing Woods with the triple powerbomb.
Keep up the great work!
Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline
eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more