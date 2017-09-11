WWE Live Event Results (11/9/17) - Leipzig, Germany

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Max of www.wrestling-infos.de for sending this in:

WWE "European Tour" RAW Live Houseshow

Location: Arena Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany

11/09/2017

1st Match

Singles Match

Finn Bálor defeated Bray Wyatt with the Coup de Grace.

2nd Match

Tag Team Match

Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Goldust & Curt Hawkins. O'Neil pinned Hawkins

after the Clash of the Titus.

3rd Match

Singles Match

Asuka defeated Dana Brooke with the Asuka Lock

4th Match

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Singles Match

Enzo Amore (c) defeated Kalisto with the JawdonZo.

5th Match

Singles Match

Samoa Joe defeated Jason Jordan with the Coquina Clutch.

6th Match

Singles Match

Braun Strowman defeated Kane via DQ after Kane attacked Strowman with a steel chair.

Post match: Strowman put Kane with a Running Powerslam through a table.

7th Match

Tag Team Match

Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax. Alicia Fox was the special ref.

8th Match

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Singles Match

The Miz (c) defeated Matt Hardy with an eye poke followed by the Skull Crushing Finale.

9th Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

3 Way Tag Team Match

Cesaro & Sheamus (c) defeated The Shield (Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) and The New

Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston, w/ Xavier Woods). Cesaro pinned Kofi after Dean hits

Kofi with the Dirty Deeds.

Post Match: The Shield thanked The New Day for the match. Kofi, Big E and Woods

attacked Rollins and Ambrose. Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe came down to the ring.

Together the six RAW superstars were beating up The New Day with Ambrose, Rollins

and Joe finishing Woods with the triple powerbomb.

