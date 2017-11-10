WWE Reducing Number of PPVs; Tentative Location of 2018 Elimination Chamber PPV

Sponsored Links

WWE looks to be scaling back on the number of PPVs scheduled for 2018 since it doesn't seem to be cost-effective with the WWE Network model, specifically that adding more PPVs hasn't translated into an increase in subscribers.





In 2017, WWE had been doing one Raw and one Smackdown PPV per month (except for months with one of the big four PPVs) but next month and in February 2018, there is only one PPV scheduled. The next Raw PPV is actually not until February 25, currently scheduled to be Elimination Chamber from Las Vegas, NV. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





