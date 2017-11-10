Spoilers* Impact Wrestling Taping Results For Late December & Early January

Following Sunday night's Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Impact Wrestling held their fourth straight night of tapings for future episodes of their weekly show on Pop TV.

Featured below, courtesy of ProWrestling.net, is a complete spoiler report from the taping from Thursday night.

Impact Tapings For Late December & Early January

The early matches were taped for December and early January.

1. Taiji Ishimori defeated Trevor Lee (w/Caleb Konley) to win the X Division Title. Konley interfered a lot on the outside. Ishimori won with a 360 splash to win his first X Division Championship and first overall in Impact. Great match. After this match, JB announced the main event tonight would be the ring surrounded by barbed wire

2. EC3 defeated Matt Sydal and Fallah Bahh in a three-way to retain the Grand Championship. This was a first time ever a three-way match for the Grand Championship. Bahh completely dominated round one with slams and tossing EC3 and Matt around to rightfully earn round one by the judges. Bahh was knocked out the ring early in the second round EC3 was all over Sydal, Bahh was outside for almost the entire round. EC3 was awarded the round. Bahh controlled the round early and went for the Banzai Drop on Sydal, but EC3 dumped him to the outside. Sydal went for Air Borne late in round three on EC3, but time expired as he had the pin. The judges awarded round three to EC3 and he retained in a very controversial decision. I thought Bahh did enough to earn the round.

3. Chandler Park beat John Bolin. We have a new member to the roster:John Bolin vs Joseph Park’s newest signee: Chandler Park. Chandler tried to extend his hand to Boldin who had none of it and kicked him in the gut. The crowd seemed to be on Chandler’s side. Boldin got in Joseph’s face and tells him: “Screw your grandma.” Joseph punched him while the ref was distracted and Chandler rolled him up to win.

4. Dan Lambert beat James Storm in a career vs career match. Lambert was out by himself and found some running shoes against Storm. American Top Team eventually came out to help along with KM. I don’t get what his deal is. Storm was hit twice with beer bottles before Lambert pinned him. Storm thanked the fans, his wife and told his kids that: “Daddy’s gonna be home for a little while.” He thanked Jeff Jarrett, Dixie Carter, and Bob Ryder before spraying some beer on the fans – a bit on me, too – before he left.

5. .LAX (w/Konnan) defeated OVE to regain the Impact Wrestling Tag Titles. Konnan and Ortiz were sneak attacked by OVE, who were waiting by the aisles where LAX normally enters. Santana was left by himself for a long time, but LAX turned it around and hit their top rope blockbuster into a powerbomb to regain the titles.

6. Kongo Kong (w/Jimmy Jacobs) beat Kaito Kiyomayi.. Kongo completely dominated the kid from Pro Wrestling Noah and mercifully ended it with a top rope splash.

Dan Lambert came out with Lashley to brag about his victory over Storm and how they’re dominating Impact Wrestling. He got the “WHAT” treatment and said that the wrestlers remind him of cockroaches. He introduced the newest member, who could do what even Lashley couldn’t – KM. KM bragged about taking out Storm and Moose. Moose just walked to the ring and started beating on KM. Lashley stopped him, but Eddie Edwards evened things up. They had Lambert backed into a corner, but he was pulled out just in time.

7. Grand Champion EC3 beat Petey Williams by DQ in a non-title match EC3 called Sydal a choker while making some useless choking noises, ugh. He insulted the Ottawa Senators for being chokers also, and askd a referee to come down. He issued an open challenge and Petey Williams answered it. Sydal came out of the crowd to attack EC3 for the DQ. Petey looked annoyed, but they shook hands afterward.

8. Laurel Van Ness defeated KC Spinelli to retain the Knockouts Championship. This was Laurel’s first title defense. Laurel retained in an uneventful match with her version of the Unprettier. Allie attacked her after the match for some reason until Laurel escapes with her title.

9. Sonjay Dutt, Garza Jr., and Dezmond Xavier beat Trevor Lee, Caleb Konley, and. Hakim Zane. Garza had a little man doll of himself and he handed it to a lady. I didn’t understand this. While Lee and Caleb were trying a double team move on Garza, he gave the stop sign into the tear away pants routine. They tried to double clothesline him, but he ducked and Hakim was on the top rope and went for a missile dropkick that ended up hitting Lee and Konley. Dezmond tagged himself in and hits Konley with a spinal tap move off the top to win it. Ishimori came down with his X Division Title; he looks at Xavier, who extended his hand, and they eventually shook hands to end this segment.

10. Lashley and KM (w/Dan Lambert, an ATT fighter) beat Eddie Edwards and Moose. While Moose and Lashley were fighting to the back, KM got the pin on Edwards after Lambert grabbed Eddie’s leg and KM hit him with his powerbomb onto his knees finisher. KM is still dull.

11. Kongo Kong (w/Jimmy Jacobs) beat Chandler Park (w/Joseph Park). Chandler got very little offense in as Kongo pinned him with a Big Ending type move. He did his top rope splash after the match. Poor Chandler.

12. Santanta, Ortiz, and Homicide beat OVE and Sami Callihan in a barbwire rope match. This was the first time on TV that there was a barbwire rope match. Konnan had a bandage on the right side of his face. I’m not sure what happened there. There were trash cans, forks, and barbwire tables all used. Jake got caught on side of ropes and Homicide used a fork his neck. Dave got a cut on the back of his left shoulder, Homicide brought a small glass bottle of tequila and poured some of it on to Dave’s cut. Sami took the bottle away and sprayed tequila in Homicide’s eyes. The finish came when Santana and Jake were fighting on top of a ladder, Santana eventually superplexed him off the top of the ladder onto a table that had barbwire on it. A great, great match. Konnan gives credit to the crowd for supporting LAX to end the night.