James Storm Announces His Impact Wrestling Departure

Sponsored Links



Another well known wrestler has parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

Former promotional title-holder James Storm has parted ways with Impact Wrestling after a long stint with the company. Storm has worked for the company dating back to 2002, leaving briefly for a short run in NXT in 2015.

Storm joins Bram, Brian Hebner, Marshe Rockett, Rockstar Spud, Taryn Terrell, Eddie Kingston, Robbie E, Jeff Jarrett, Low Ki, MJ Jenkins and Reno Scum as talent that has parted ways with the promotion this year.