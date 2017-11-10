Daniel Bryan On In-Ring Return: "I'm Trying To Get Cleared As We Speak"

Sponsored Links



During a recent interview with The Trentonian, Daniel Bryan spoke about the status of his journey to get medically cleared to return to the ring.

Bryan, who hasn't worked a match in WWE since April of 2015, has been talking a lot lately, as has his wife Brie Bella, about the possibility of returning to the squared circle to wrestle again.

"I'm trying to get cleared as we speak," Bryan said. "All my tests have come back fantastic, better than people who have never had any concussion-type stuff. But it's a weird thing. We're in a weird situation politically with the climate around concussions; right now, it's very difficult."

Bryan continued, revealing that WWE would love to have him back, but only under the right circumstances.

"WWE would love to have me back, but is that the smart thing for me as a business to bring me back," Bryan questioned. "If I was to come back, and they let me back, would they get a lot of flak for it? They have a ton of stockholders that they're responsible for. It's more than just, 'Is he healthy to do it?'"

The SmackDown Live General Manager also spoke about how complicated the process has been.

"There's more than that to the whole situation," he said. "All the concussion doctors think that I'm healthy enough to do it, and that I should be able to do it — well, I don't want to say all of them, I'm sure there's somebody out there who doesn't think that — but there's a lot more than goes into it than just that. That's the unfortunate situation with giant corporations and big business in the United States."

