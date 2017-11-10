WWE is Once Again Considering Bringing Hulk Hogan Back

Sponsored Links

There are once again internal discussions taking place about bringing back Hulk Hogan. As always, it comes down to public perception and whether sponsors would be okay with it and whether there will be a media backlash if he returns to the promotion.





Some question how WWE went ahead and named an award after the Ultimate Warrior, who said far worse stuff than Hogan ever did, and never apologized but the fact is that with Hogan, he is much more well known and his situation as a result is magnified. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





