Video: Paige Claims She Is No Longer In Relationship With Alberto El Patron

As noted, Paige has been in Orlando, Florida working out at the WWE Performance Center as of late as she prepares for her long-awaited WWE comeback.

Paige, who has been absent from the scene in WWE since dealing with injuries, filming a movie on her life and career, and serving suspensions for WWE Wellness Policy violations.

On Thursday, a Paige fan account on Twitter posted a video featuring the WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member mentioning she is single, which has led many to believe that she and Alberto El Patron, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling at their Bound For Glory pay-per-view, are no longer an "item."