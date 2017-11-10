WWE Champions Rap In Germany (Video), Daniel Bryan/NHL, Nikki Bella

Sponsored Links



- Featured above is footage of SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan taking part in the One Chip Challenge against Dan Ryckert at the New Jersey Devils NHL game on Thursday evening in Newark, New Jersey.

- It looks like coming up short on this season of Dancing With The Stars on ABC hasn't stopped Nikki Bella from dancing. The WWE Superstar and Total Bellas cast member noted via social media this week that she recently started taking Salsa dance classes.

- New RAW Tag-Team Champions The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro), who recaptured the titles from Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose this week in Manchester, England, are featured in the following video from WWE's official Twitter page rapping with German hip-hop artist Eko Freezy prior to the WWE live event in Dortmond, Germany.