WWE Looks At Roman Reigns/Big E. Twitter Feud, Cena Hypes "Daddy's Home 2"

- Roman Reigns and Big E. have been in the midst of somewhat of a "Twitter War" this week. The two have been exchanging insults on social media as of late, ahead of Roman Reigns' return to RAW, which is expected to lead to a showdown between The Shield and The New Day at WWE Survivor Series. Featured above is the latest installment of the WWE web-series, WWE Now, which includes Cathy Kelley breaking down the Reigns-Big E. "Twitter War."

- John Cena took to social media on Friday to promote the release of the new film, Daddy's Home 2, which hit theaters nationwide today and features the WWE Superstar along with Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. Cena posted the following about the movie earlier today via his official Twitter page.




