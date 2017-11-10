WWE Hypes Heyman/Lesnar Segment For Monday's Edition Of RAW

With A.J. Styles upsetting Jinder Mahal to capture the WWE Championship on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, the plans for the main event of WWE Survivor Series were shaken up.
Because of that fact, as previously reported, Paul Heyman will be addressing Styles on Monday night's WWE Survivor Series "go-home" episode of RAW in Atlanta, Georgia.
WWE.com released the following today regarding the final stop on the road to WWE Survivor Series this Monday night, as the final hype begins for the "champion versus champion" showdown on 11/19 between Brock Lesnar and Styles.
The Beast Incarnate sounds off on The Phenomenal One
Jinder Mahal might have been the one to throw down the gauntlet for a Champion vs. Champion Match against Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, but it will be new WWE Champion AJ Styles who stands in the path of The Beast Incarnate next Sunday night in Houston.
Following The Phenomenal One's defeat of The Modern Day Maharaja on SmackDown LIVE in Manchester, U.K., Lesnar and his associate Paul Heyman now look to invite an entirely different potential resident to Suplex City at WWE's fall classic.
Most "don't want none" from Styles, but The Phenomenal One has never faced anyone like The Conqueror. Styles had best be watching with the rest of us when Lesnar and Heyman make their red brand return.
