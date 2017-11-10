WWE Hypes Heyman/Lesnar Segment For Monday's Edition Of RAW

Sponsored Links



With A.J. Styles upsetting Jinder Mahal to capture the WWE Championship on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, the plans for the main event of WWE Survivor Series were shaken up.

Because of that fact, as previously reported, Paul Heyman will be addressing Styles on Monday night's WWE Survivor Series "go-home" episode of RAW in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE.com released the following today regarding the final stop on the road to WWE Survivor Series this Monday night, as the final hype begins for the "champion versus champion" showdown on 11/19 between Brock Lesnar and Styles.