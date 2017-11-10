Austin Aries Clears Up Rumors Surrounding His WWE Departure

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries addressed some rumors surrounding his WWE departure during his recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his reaction to his match with Neville being moved to the WrestleMania Kickoff Show: "The first thing that hit that night for WrestleMania 33 was my music and that crowd exploded and I walked out. They didn't explode for me. It was like, 'after four hours in this heat, the show is starting!' That wasn't lost on me, Chris. But the other part of me that's like, 'it was because of me! It was my music! It was just like 'Stone Cold' when the glass shattered! Did you see them?' But, no, man, seriously though, it was awesome. I had felt, I had been there the year before and I know how empty that arena was for those guys that went out there and busted their ass[es] at the preshow or the kickoff show. And I think Neville and myself took a sense of pride that that place was pretty full and people were sitting in their seats, ready to see our match. It was the Kickoff [Show] and that place was pretty full and they were ready to rock and roll and be entertained.

"Here's the funny thing, man. Of course, everybody wants to be on the main show, but not everybody can be. And so, [being on the Kickoff Show] didn't bother me in the least. I looked at it like, 'alright, I have a job to do, and now my job is to make sure everybody is here for the Kickoff Show, and I'm going to tell everybody, 'hey, if you miss the Kickoff Show, you're going to miss one of the best matches of the night because were going to go out there and tear it down' because that's my job. That's my responsibility. I take that seriously. I don't have any ill-will about any of that and I think we went out there and did that. I'm proud of that."

On rumors that he left WWE because he was not receiving royalties from sales of the WrestleMania 33 DVD: "There was a tweet I put out that garnered some headlines. I put a tweet out telling everyone that the WrestleMania 33 is available in Canada on BluRay. Unfortunately, one of the best matches of the night was left off the DVD.' Right? So people took that and made it into, 'oh, one of the reasons Austin Aries left was because he's mad that his match wasn't on the DVD.' So I'm going to out myself here, okay? I get paid to put tweets out sometimes. Okay? Sometimes, I'm paid to put things over by people who have things that they're selling and it just so happened that the one thing I'm paid this time to put over was that the DVD of WrestleMania 33 was now available in Canada on BluRay. Well, when I went to put it on, I realized, 'oh s--t! I'm not even on this DVD that I'm supposed to promote. How would I do that in all my sarcasm and wit?' And that's how I chose to, right? And so, people took that, and I didn't even think about the 'oh, I might not get royalties for that now?' s--t, I didn't even think about it.

"So I just want to clear that up. It wasn't some smoking gun. I wasn't sitting around, pouting, kicking things over, because it didn't really dawn on me that I wasn't and it didn't really affect me."

Check out the complete episode of Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast featuring the Austin Aries interview at PodcastOne.com.